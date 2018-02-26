Team Williams enter eight for Roy Higgins

Six-time Melbourne Cup-winning owner Lloyd Williams has entered a number of his stayers for the Roy Higgins Quality at Flemington.

Williams, who has won the past two Cups with Almandin and Rekindling respectively, has eight of the 17 nominations for Saturday's 2600m-Listed race.

The owner had his first runners for 2018 at Caulfield on Saturday collecting the quinella in the Mornington Cup Prelude (2000m) with Homesman defeating Almandin who are both among the nominations on Saturday.

Williams has the top five horses in the weights for Saturday's race.

Almandin and The Taj Mahal share top weight with 60kg ahead of Homesman (59kg), Foundry (57kg) and Assign 56.5kg.

Aloft (55.5kg) along with imported galloper Harrison and Sherlock Holmes, both on the minimum of 54kg, are the other Williams-owned stayers entered for the race.

Liam Howley, a former assistant trainer at Williams' Mt Macedon property, is now the head trainer following the resignation of Robert Hickmott last year.

Hickmott was successful with his last runner for Williams with The Taj Mahal winning the Sandown Classic last November.

Nominations for the Group Three Frances Tressady Stakes (1400m) for fillies and mares have been extended until 10am on Tuesday after only 12 entries were received.