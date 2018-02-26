Humidor topweight for the Doncaster Mile

The Darren Weir-trained Humidor is the topweight for the Doncaster Mile with 58 kilograms while Japanese horse Fame Game heads the handicaps for the Sydney Cup, also with 58kg.

The winner of last year's Australian Cup and Makybe Diva Stakes, Humidor got to within a long neck of champion Winx in the Cox Plate.

Triple Group One winner Le Romain from the Kris Lees stable and the Weir-trained Tosen Stardom have been given 57.5kg with Happy Clapper, runner-up for the past two years, on 57kg.

Godolphin filly Alizee, who is exempt from ballot courtesy of her Flight Stakes win in the spring, has 50kg while her James Cummings-trained stablemate Kementari has 51.5kg.

The past two Melbourne Cup winners, the Lloyd Williams-owned and Liam Howley-trained Almandin (2016) and Rekindling (2017) have 57kg and 56.5kg respectively for the Sydney Cup (3200m) on April 14, a week after the Doncaster.

Stablemate Johannes Vermeer, second to Rekindling at Flemington, also has 56.5kg.

Kementari is the TAB's $6 Doncaster Mile favourite ahead of D'Argento and Happy Clapper at $11.

Rekindling and Johannes Vermeer are the $8 equal favourites for the Sydney Cup ahead of Almandin and Caulfield Cup runner-up Single Gaze (53kg) at $11.