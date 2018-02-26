Newmarket a possibility for Brave Smash

A meeting between the trainer and owners will determine the path of imported Japanese galloper Brave Smash after he collected his maiden Group One at Caulfield.

Futurity Stakes winner Brave Smash could be brought back in distance for the Newmarket Handicap.

The Darren Weir-trained Brave Smash, ridden by Craig Williams, held off stablemate Tosen Stardom to win Saturday's Futurity Stakes (1400m).

Both horses began their careers in Japan and were brought to Australia by managing owners Australian Bloodstock.

Jamie Lovett, a director of Australian Bloodstock, said Brave Smash could be redirected towards the Group One Newmarket Handicap (1200m) at Flemington on March 10.

Brave Smash is one of 33 first acceptors for the race and currently shares the second line of betting at $6 with Redkirk Warrior and Rich Charm behind Merchant Navy at $4.50..

Lovett said he would meet with Weir to canvas all possibilities for Brave Smash, including reverting to the 1200m of the Newmarket.

"Darren's of the opinion he could win a Doncaster Mile (at Randwick) but talking to Craig after the race he said if you ran him in the a Newmarket he'd win it," Lovett told RSN927.

"We'll have a talk with Darren Weir and a few of the connections.

"It's a fairly important decision for the horse looking forward because the potential of becoming a stallion, if he could win a Group One Newmarket, the numbers would change, so commercially we have to be conscious of that.

"After the weekend we've had some inquiries so it's up to us to get the best result we can for the owners and the guys that support us."

Lovett said connections would also like to lock away a slot in The Everest, run at Randwick in October, as early as possible.

Brave Smash ran third in the inaugural Everest last year behind Redzel and Redkirk Warrior.

"There's a few options as to the way Darren trains the horse," Lovett said.

"As to how far he trains on in the Sydney autumn, slash Brisbane winter, would be determined whether we have that slot and plan for it."