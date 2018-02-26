Possible 12 rivals for Winx at Randwick

Winx is one of 13 entries for the Group One Chipping Norton Stakes with her trainer Chris Waller nominating five of the champion's stablemates for the 1600m-race at Randwick.

Winx will make her return to Randwick to attempt a third win in the Chipping Norton Stakes.

The mare's return had been delayed until Saturday with her regular jockey Hugh Bowman suspended.

Connections opted not to run her with a replacement rider in the Group Two Apollo Stakes (1400m) on February 17 with the race won by the Waller-trained Endless Drama who is nominated for the Chipping Norton.

Winx will be aiming to win the race for the third time and is at $1.08 in the TAB's first market on Monday.

The Surround Stakes for three-year-old fillies attracted 16 entries headed by Group One winners Shoals, Alizee and Melody Belle..

The 1400m-race, which has been elevated to Group One status this year, was one that eluded Winx early in her career in 2015 before she began her current winning streak which stands at 22..

Saturday's first Group One meeting of the year in Sydney also features the Sweet Embrace Stakes for fillies and Skyline Stakes for colts and geldings, both over 1200m for two-year-olds vying for places in the $3.5 million Golden Slipper on March 24.