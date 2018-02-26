Brown to ride Gollan pair in Sydney debuts

Brisbane trainer Tony Gollan has confirmed dual Melbourne Cup-winning jockey Corey Brown will ride two-year-olds Ef Troop and Outback Barbie in their Golden Slipper lead-up races in Sydney.

But a final hit-out for the two before they head to south is still up in the air as south east Queensland's wet weather continues to play havoc with trials and trackwork

The pair had been set to trial at the Gold Coast on Tuesday but chief steward Allan Reardon confirmed those trials had been moved to Thursday.

"At this stage the trials are on Thursday, weather permitting. We have no objection to the horses working on the Doomben course proper but at this stage it would be a waste of time on a heavy track," Reardon said.

Gollan has the option of the Sunshine Coast trials set down for Tuesday but he is not keen to have his horses on a heavy track.

He is also looking to ask the Brisbane Race Club for a jump-out at Eagle Farm or Doomben depending on the weather.

Gollan said his confidence in the pair was boosted by the effort of Magic Millions Classic winner Sunlight who won in the Silver Slipper Stakes in Sydney on Saturday.

He said there was a case to say Outback Barbie (third) and Ef Troop (fourth) should have finished closer to Sunlight in the Magic Millions.

Outback Barbie will run in the Reisling Stakes (1200m) at Randwick on March 10 with Ef Troop to contest the Todman Stakes on the same day.

"Corey (Brown) has been confirmed as the jockey for both on Saturday week and a Golden Slipper jockey for both will be confirmed after that day," Gollan said.

"There are trials in Sydney this week and midweek races at Rosehill where some Golden Slipper horses are running. Most of the jockeys are keeping their options open until after then."

If they race well they will progress to the Group One Golden Slipper on March 24.

"Ef Troop will have a short campaign but Outback Barbie might press on to the Sires' Produce or Percy Sykes Stakes," Gollan said.

"At this stage the Sykes is more likely because I would prefer to keep her at 1200 metres.

The two have been back at Gollan's Eagle Farm stables for two weeks.

"The rain means they missed a couple of gallops so they will need to trial," Gollan said.