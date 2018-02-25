Stuart Kendrick presses on to autumn

Sunshine Coast trainer Stuart Kendrick has been forced to spell one of his autumn carnival horses but it is full steam ahead with two others.

Magic Millions runner-up Fullazaboot will head to Sydney from Queensland for the Skyline Stakes.

Staying prospect Rancho Montoya has a foot problem and will be spelled for at least three months.

Rancho Montoya was well beaten at Caloundra last Sunday and Kendrick immediately ordered a veterinary inspection.

"He needs treatment and three months in the paddock. Hopefully he can come back and make a nice stayer," Kendrick said.

There are no such problems with Magic Millions runner-up Fullazaboot who will head to Sydney to run at Randwick on Saturday.

"He will be nominated for the Skyline Stakes and then he will go on to the Sires' Produce Stakes and possibly Champagne Stakes," Kendrick said.

Fullazaboot finished two lengths behind Sunlight in the Magic Millions with the winner now favourite for the $3.5 million Golden Slipper after her Silver Slipper victory at Rosehill on Saturday.

The Kendrick-trained Italia Bella is on track for a Sydney trip for the Group One Vinery Stud Stakes (2000m) and the Australian Oaks (2400m).

"She will run at Caloundra over 1600 metres next Sunday and then either an 1800 metre race at the Gold Coast or a race in Sydney on March 17," Kendrick said.

"If her form warrants it she will press on to the Vinery Stud Stakes and the Oaks."

Italia Bella was twice stakes-placed as a late two-year-old including a third in the Champagne Classic won by Tangled, runner-up to subsequent Victoria Derby winner Ace High in the Spring Champion Stakes.