Kementari wins Hobartville battle

Kementari has moved closer to fulfilling his Group One destiny, with a decisive win in the Hobartville Stakes at Rosehill over a field featuring Sydney's best three-year-old colts and geldings.

The Godolphin owned and bred Kementari was sent out the $3.20 favourite in Saturday's Group Two race over 1400m, with Trapeze Artist the $4.20 second-elect.

Both jumped well and Trapeze Artist took up the running with Kementari on his outside.

At the business end of the race, Kementari took over and held off Magic Millions Guineas winner Pierata ($4.60) by a length, with another nose to D'Argento ($6) and Trapeze Artist a close fourth.

Godolphin representative Darren Beadman, who won 10 Group One races aboard Kementari's sire Lonhro, said there had been much discussion among the team headed by trainer James Cummings as to how he should be ridden.

"From the gate (9) it was going to be awkward so it was up to Glyn (Schofield) how he jumped and where he landed," Beadman said.

"He has got natural speed so we thought we should let him jump and hope to get in.

"He is a horse with a mile written all over him and the Randwick Guineas distance will be no problem.

"He is very clean-winded and is a credit to the team who looks after him.

"He's top-notch and is only going to get better and better."

Schofield was equally impressed with the colt's progression since his win in the Eskimo Prince Stakes two weeks earlier.

"He was dominant," he said.

"It was evident I had to make a decision early and travelled well and finished off strongly.

"He ran true and he ran straight."

Trainer Greg Hickman was was not disappointed with the runner-up, saying Pierata would improve on his first start for five weeks.

"He tried his best and we were beaten by a better colt on the day," he said.

"But he has lost no admirers and will have benefited from the run.

"He will love the 1600 metres of the Randwick Guineas.

"The winner is a very good horse but Pierata had a good blow and he will get better."

Victoria Derby winner Ace High finished fifth while Group Two winner Luvaluva, the only filly in the field, was sixth as she continues her path to the Australian Oaks.