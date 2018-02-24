Summer Sham goes all the way at Caulfield

Summer Sham has progressed to stakes company and maintained her unbeaten record with an all-the-way win at Caulfield.

Summer Sham remains unbeaten after her all-the-way G2 Angus Armanasco Stakes win at Caulfield.

After victories at her first two starts at Ballarat and Moonee Valley, Summer Sham collected Saturday's Group Two Angus Armanasco Stakes (1400m), adding important black type to her pedigree page for a future as a broodmare.

Ridden by Daniel Moor, Summer Sham ($7) held off a late challenge from Palazzo Vecchio ($10) by a long neck, with Miss Wahoo ($7) a half-neck away third.

Summer Sham jumped the quickest of her 10 opponents and took full advantage of the inside draw.

Trainer Danny O'Brien said the timing of Saturday's race was important as the filly entered the contest a fit, in-form filly.

"It was a nice race for her today," O'Brien said.

"She drew a good barrier, she was brilliant from the gate and gave nothing else a chance from there.

"She's a sharp filly and it was pleasing to see her get a really strong 1400 metres today in these (windy) conditions."

O'Brien said there was a good progression of fillies races in Melbourne during the autumn, with Summer Sham likely to head to the Group Two Kewney Stakes (1400m) at Flemington on March 10 for her next start.

"We'll have a look at that and then we've got Sydney if she's still holding together," O'Brien said.