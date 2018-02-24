Cellarman's stamina shows in Rosehill win

Durable gelding Cellarman shows no inclination to quit despite a punishing workload.

Cellarman has ticked off the sixth win of this preparation with a dominant run at Rosehill.

The four-year-old opened this campaign in July, took on his 13th field at Rosehill on Saturday and notched his fourth win in five starts by claiming the #slipperstyle Handicap (1500m).

Cellarman ($3) held off $2.80 favourite Show A Star by half a length.

His stablemate Alward ($14) was a gallant third a neck further back in his comeback after being able to find a clear run on the straight.

Waller was rapt with Cellarman's stamina and work ethic.

"He's just enjoying it. If you watch the the replay watch him after the line, he just wants to run," trainer Chris Waller said.

"It shows the horse is full of energy and there's more to come.

"I don't know how far he can keep raising the bar but occasionally you see it with these later developers in life."

Waller would not specify Cellarman's next target but confirmed Alward would hope for better luck in the Randwick City Stakes on March 10.

"It certainly looks like he's come back for a good preparation," Waller said.

Cellarman's jockey Blake Shinn deflected praise to his mount.

"He's just doing everything right and he's got that will to win," he said.