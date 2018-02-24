Sandbar acquaints himself with Rosehill

Unbeaten colt Sandbar has pleased his trainer and jockey with a gallop around the Rosehill circuit before his assignment in the Skyline Stakes on the road to the Golden Slipper.

Christian Reith rode the Brad Widdup-trained Sandbar in a solo hit-out on Saturday, with the colt timed at a solid 35.02 seconds for the final 600m of the 1000m gallop.

The winner of his two starts including the Listed Lonhro Plate at Warwick Farm on February 10, Sandbar is a $26 chance in early markets for the Golden Slipper on March 24.

He will start in the Group Three Skyline Stake (1200m) at Randwick next Saturday.

"I'm happy with that. He's a pretty straightforward horse," Widdup said.

"He has done everything right so far and next week will tell us where he is placed regarding the Slipper.

"I'm not 100 per cent committed to the Slipper and the next race will tell us."

Sandbar's managing owner, Damion Flower, raced his sire Snitzel, who started favourite in the 2005 Golden Slipper but finished unplaced after a torrid run during which he was galloped on.

A $650,000 yearling, Sandbar was bred by John Singleton, who retained a share in the colt.