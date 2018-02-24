Northam coy on Try A Lil Harder step up

Scone trainer Rod Northam has reserved judgment on whether Try A Lil Harder warrants a crack at the Country Championships after the mare's win at Rosehill.

Try A Lil Harder has recorded her third victory in style, winning the Highway Handicap at Rosehill.

The four-year-old recorded her third victory from six starts in style, though Saturday's 1100m trip could be her optimum distance at this stage.

Northam already has My Tagoson zeroing in on the Scone qualifier over 1400m on March 18 before the $500,000 Country Championship final at Randwick on April 7.

He was coy when asked if Try A Lil Harder could make the step up given 1200m is her longest distance to date.

"We'll have a think about that one. I'm not sure it could all be to soon for her," Northam said.

"We'll see how she pulls up next week. I'll leave it up to the owners. Everyone wants to have a runner in it so I'll leave it up to them."

Try A Lil Harder, the $2.60 favourite, overcame a patchy start under Blaike McDougall on Saturday to reel in She Knows ($5.50) and win by half a length.

Where's Pippa ($61) was third, 2-1/2 lengths further back.