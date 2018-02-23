Snitz stays with own age at Doomben

A race morning track inspection at Doomben will determine whether classy three-year-old Snitz gets the chance to run in his lead-up to the NSW Country Championship heat.

Doomben was rated heavy on Friday afternoon with more rain forecast.

Trainer Matt Dunn has elected to keep Snitz with his own age group in what is scheduled to be his final start before he tackles the rich Country Championship series.

Dunn entered Snitz for Saturday's Three-Year-Old Handicap (1350m) and the Open Handicap over the same distances but decided to only accept for the restricted race.

Murwillumbah-based Dunn has a large number of horses eligible for the Country Championship with Snitz his leading contender.

"The final is a $500,000 race and even the heats are worth $150,000 so why wouldn't we target them," Dunn said.

"He can run Saturday and tackle a heat at Grafton two weeks later. Hopefully he will qualify and we can head to Sydney for the final."

Snitz has won four of his eight starts includinga 1200m-handicap at Doomben last Saturday week carrying 59.5kg.

"He sat three-deep all the way but was too good for a handy field of three-year-olds," Dunn said.

"The impressive thing is that he gave all the field four or five kilos."

Snitz was given 57.5kg when Group One winner Capital Gain was in the nominations for on Saturday but that horse has gone to Sydney for the Hobartville Stakes.

The weights have been raised 0.5 kg meaning Snitz, who starts from barrier one, will carry 58kg.

Snitz is by champion sire Snitzel and his dam Tickle My has also been a good producer.

She won five stakes races including the 2003 Group Two Sunline Stakes at Moonee Valley.

"I think Snitz is her tenth or eleventh foal but she has been a great producer," Dunn said.

Snitz has had one start on a heavy track for a third in a three-way photo-finish in a two-year-old race at Doomben in March last year.