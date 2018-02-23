Get On The Grange stays the distance

Working Get On The Grange like a sprinter has been identified as the key to prolonging the career of stayer Get On The Grange.

Wyong trainer Allan Kehoe attributed the 65-race veteran's durability - and enthusiasm - to brief, precise sessions as the eight-year-old approaches Saturday's Listed Parramatta (1900m) at Rosehill.

The gelding is showing no signs of lethargy as he races in Sydney for the fourth time in this five-race preparation.

"By the looks of him and the way he's carrying on he'll probably carry on for another year or two. Touch wood he stays sounds," Kehoe said.

"He gets about like a two-year-old. We train him like a sprinter, he only does short and sharp work."

Get On The Grange, who won for the first time in 2013, has been consistent through this campaign with three minor placings and a fourth.

He heads to Rosehill a fortnight after finishing third over 2200 metres at Doomben.

"He probably should have won up there. He got taken on two or three times and that cost him the race. He battled on strong," Kehoe said.

After Saturday, Kehoe will look at the Listed Canberra Cup (2000m) on March 11.

Get On The Grange will then be freshened up for a second crack at the Grafton Cup in July, 12 months after finishing runner-up to Supply And Demand.