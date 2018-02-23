Gongs tasked to sound Slipper warning

Gongs made an encouraging first impression for Glyn Schofield, but her latest jockey will only know what he's dealing with under race conditions in the Silver Slipper.

The Godolphin filly is handily placed at 18th on the order of entry for next month's $3.5 million Golden Slipper but she still has to perform against quality company in Saturday's Group Two Silver Slipper Stakes at Rosehill.

Unbeaten after two starts, Gongs encounters Golden Slipper favourite Sunlight and highly-rated Hawkes Racing-trained filly Estijaab.

Schofield, who is the filly's third jockey with Brenton Avdulla and Kerrin McEvoy riding her to her first two wins, rode her trackwork on Tuesday.

"She gave me a good piece of work the other morning and she's trialled nicely coming into this. There's a couple of nice ones in as well, but she's earned her place," he said.

"Clearly with two-year-olds what you see last week's not necessarily what you get this week."

Godolphin head trainer James Cummings was optimistic based on Gongs' trial against Estijaab last week.

"She's needed the trial and she ran very well to finish second to a good, race-fit horse in Estijaab," he said.

"She looks like she's woken up a bit this time in."

Schofield has another top ride for Godolphin on Group Two Hobartville Stakes favourite Kementari who resumed in style with a dominant victory in the Eskimo Prince Stakes at Warwick Farm.

"The way he won was probably a bit arrogant, I don't think he'll have the fortune to be that comfortable in his run on Saturday," he said.

"It's a quality race so he's going to have to strip stronger and probably a bit fitter. The race will have lot more depth to it at both ends."

The field contains Group One winners Trapeze Artist and Ace High along with Siege Of Quebec and unbeaten colt D'Argento but Schofield is buoyed by Kementari's adaptability.

"If they go slow he can take up a position and if they sprint he'll go with them. If they stretch it out early he'll be a bit more conservative and hit the line hard later," he said.