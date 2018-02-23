Doomben decision on Saturday morning

A decision will be made on the fate of the Doomben meeting first thing on race morning.

Doomben had more than 50mm of rain by Friday afternoon and heavy rain was forecast overnight.

Stewards and course manager Jim Roberts walked the track for about 45 minutes from 3pm on Friday.

Chief steward Allan Reardon said the track was raceable at that stage.

"It is a heavy ten and the worst part is in the straight where it is very heavy," he said.

"We will be here at 5am on Saturday and put two horses over it at first light if possible."

"We will then make a decision and let the industry know as soon as possible.

"They are predicting heavy rain tonight so we are in the lap of the weather."

The Gold Coast has also had nearly 55mm of rain by Friday.

The Brisbane Race Club has a large promotion of a Girls Day Out planned for the Doomben meeting with more than 5000 people expected to attend.

The Ipswich meeting set down for Friday was called off with some races switched to next Wednesday's meeting at the track.