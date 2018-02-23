Blue Point Al Quoz fav despite defeat

Ertijaal has edged out Blue Point in a stirring finish to the Group Two Meydan Sprint in Dubai, a lead-up to the Group One Al Quoz Sprint featuring Australians Music Magnate and illustrious Lad..

Despite his head defeat, Blue Point was cut to favouritism at 6-4 from 11-4 for the Al Quoz Sprint on World Cup night with Paddy Power, while Ertijaal lost his place as market leader, being eased to 9-4 from 6-4.

Appleby is looking forward to stepping his charge back up to six furlongs (1200m) in the Al Quoz on March 31.

"We were very pleased with the performance of Blue Point," Appleby said on Godolphin's website.

"We felt beforehand that he would come on for his seasonal return and he has lost nothing in defeat.

"He has galloped out strongly tonight and six furlongs at Meydan is going to suit, so all roads will now lead to the Al Quoz Sprint on Dubai World Cup night."