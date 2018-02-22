Kelly Doughty wants rain for Flamboyer

Predictions of a wet track for Doomben are music to trainer Kelly Doughty's ears but she says she will believe it when she sees it.

Doughty has noted wet track performer Flamboyer in Saturday's Open Handicap (1350m).

Doomben was rated good on Thursday but heavy rain is predicted for the next three days.

Flamboyer has won five times on good ground but Doughty believes the seven-year-old needs a soft track to do his best these days.

"Flamboyer has had three runs this campaign and they have all been on dry tracks," Doughty said.

"In between times we have had two heavy ten tracks and a soft track at Doomben."

"He missed the lot. Will he ever see a wet track again? I will believe it when I see it."

Flamboyer has been a terrific money spinner for Doughty and her husband Gary having won $571,000 prize money.

Apprentice Jag Guthmann Chester will ride Flamboyer which means he will get into the race with the minimum 53kg.

"He does look well placed on his old form. Let's just hope the forecast of rain is right," Doughty added.