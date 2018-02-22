Facts and figures on the Oakleigh Plate

OAKLEIGH PLATE

1100m, Caulfield, $500,000, Handicap

HISTORY

* First run in 1884 when won by Malua. Group One since 1980. Run over 1200m from 1884-1972

* Leading modern-day trainers are John Hawkes: Harpagus (1982) and Sports (2000), Brian Mayfield-Smith: Sudurka (2002) and Reactive (2004), Paul Perry: Dantelah (1999) and Fastnet Rock (2005), Gerald Ryan: Snitzel (2006) and Mrs Onassis (2013), Mathew Ellerton: Miss Kournikova (2001) and River Dove (2003)

* Stephen Baster (Mookta 1993 and River Dove 2003), Craig Newitt (Snitzel 2006 and Lankan Rupee 2014) and Damien Oliver (Schillaci 1992 and Eagle Falls 2011) lead the modern day jockeys

* Malua (1884) also won the Melbourne Cup in 1884 before winning the 1889 Grand National Hurdle in 1889

* Tontonan (1973) is the only Golden Slipper winner to also win an Oakleigh Plate

NOTABLE WINNERS

* Wakeful (1901); Aurie's Star (1937/39); San Domenico (1949); Dual Choice (1971/72); Tontonan (1974); Placid Ark (1987); Snippets (1988); Schillaci (1992); Fastnet Rock (2005); Snitzel (2006); Weekend Hussler (2008); Starspangledbanner (2010); Lankan Rupee (2014)

TALKING POINTS

* She Will Reign, Catchy and Booker will all attempt to become the first three-year-old filly to win since Miss Kournikova (2001).

* Weights were raised 1.5kg at acceptance time after Chautauqua was not an acceptor

* The past two winners, Flamberge and Sheidel, are in this year's field

* Leading contender Russian Revolution will be aiming to maintain a perfect first-up record

WHAT THE KEY PLAYERS ARE SAYING:

"He's a good fresh horse and he's been trialling super. He'll need a little bit of luck in running but he's a quality horse." - Russian Revolution's co-trainer Paul Snowden

"Obviously you've got to be going well to win an Oakleigh Plate but I don't think he could be showing us much more on the track than what he is." - Bon's Away's trainer Aaron Purcell

"She was underdone first-up and has improved significantly since." - Snitty Kitty's trainer Henry Dwyer

"I think we've got a couple of real live chances and a couple of handy chances in what is an open race." - Mathew Ellerton's co-trainer Simon Zahra