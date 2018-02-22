Rain could dampen Heathcote's plans

Trainer Robert Heathcote hopes his plan to finally get a proper line on the ability of Love And Rock It is not ruined by rain.

Doomben was rated in the good range on Thursday but up to 75mm of rain is predicted for the next three days.

Love and Rock It has had three runs this campaign and in none of them has he been able to show Heathcote his full potential.

The gelding resumed in the Magic Millions Maiden at the Gold Coast where he drew barrier 16 and had no luck when he finished eighth.

At his next start he drew an inside barrier but was severely checked at the 250m mark before winning by three lengths.

Love And Rock It drew barrier 13 at his latest start at Ipswich and yet again struck trouble before finishing second.

Heathcote was happy when Love and Rock It drew barrier two in Saturday's Three-Year-Old Handicap (1350m).

"It is the best race of the day with some very promising three-year-olds," Heathcote said.

"Three-year-old races on Saturday in Brisbane are always strong but this might be a bit special from a future point of view.

"Drawing barrier two means he should finally get a fair run and we could see just how good he is."

But Heathcote admitted he was worried by the weather forecast and was looking skyward on Thursday.

"I just don't know how he will go in the wet but he will probably go around no matter what," he said.

One horse who will handle it is Hang from the Toowoomba stable of Ben Currie.

Hang won his three starts before a spell and Currie hopes he can develop into a winter carnival horse.

"He is by noted wet track sire Clang and has won on heavy track so that is one plus," Currie said.

Currie has a healthy 18-win lead over leading Brisbane trainer Tony Gollan in the state premiership.