Godolphin with two Blue Diamond chances

Lonhro and Guelph were stars on the track but their son Encryption will still be striving to achieve something his famous sire and dam could not in the $1.5 million Blue Diamond Stakes.

Godolphin trainer James Cummings will saddle up Plague Stone and Encryption in the Blue Diamond.

Lonhro finished fourth as favourite in the 2001 Blue Diamond at Caulfield in his first Group One appearance while Guelph was unplaced in the 2013 Blue Diamond as the second favourite.

Lonhro went on to rack up 11 Group One victories among his 26 wins from 35 starts while Guelph won seven of her 14 starts including four at the top level.

They both won a Group One Guineas at Caulfield as spring three-year-olds, while champion Lonhro won another three elite races at the track.

One of two Godolphin-owned colts in the Blue Diamond with Plague Stone the other, Encryption has been placed in his three career starts, all at stakes level, and will be out to break through on Saturday over 1200 metres.

He resumed from a spell in the Chairman's Stakes (1000m) at Caulfield on February 3 and was strong to the line when second to Blue Diamond rival Ennis Hill, with another Blue Diamond contender Prairie Fire third.

"He's drawn around horses who can take him into the race," trainer James Cummings said.

"He's been crying out for 1200 metres and he's gone ahead by many lengths in the three weeks since his last run."

Plague Stone, another son of Lonhro, was at $8 for the Blue Diamond on Thursday while Encryption was at $18.

"They are two exciting colts with plenty of upside," Cummings said.

Plague Stone has been runner-up in his two starts including the Blue Diamond Prelude.

"He's yet to win but he's put the writing on the wall as a great Blue Diamond chance," Cummings said.

"Things didn't go his way last start but he still ran a great race to finish second and he's come through what was an excellent effort in great style.

"There's been good improvement from what is a traditionally strong lead-up race and he looks to be in terrific condition."