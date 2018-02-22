Slow Pace can grab piece of history

Former European stayer Slow Pace will never live up to hopes he could be a Cups horse but he can claim a small piece of history in Brisbane.

The 10-year-old can become only the fourth horse of that age to win a metropolitan race in Queensland in the past 60 years when he runs in Saturday's Sofitel Brisbane Central Handicap (2040m) at Doomben.

Cachondeo, Valderoy and Supersnack are the only 10-year-olds to have won metropolitan races in Brisbane.

Ollie Vollie became the oldest horse at 11 to win a Queensland metropolitan standard race at the Gold Coast in March 2014.

Slow Pace won stakes races at Maisons-Laffitte, Longchamp and St Cloud in France as a younger horse and was brought to Australia by Australian Bloodstock as a possible Caulfield and Melbourne Cups horse.

He won the 2016 Wyong Cup with his most recent win in the Anzac Cup at Randwick in April last year.

Slow Pace has been well beaten in two runs from a spell and Newcastle trainer Kris Lees has sent him north looking for easier company and Damian Browne will ride.