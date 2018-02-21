Shinn suspended, misses two Group One days

Blake Shinn will miss two major autumn carnival meetings after failing to ride out a mount at Canterbury.

Racing NSW stewards charged Shinn after $1.35 favourite Danzie finished third in the the TAB Handicap (1550m), a nose behind second placegetter Budderoo Knight.

"He stopped riding a stride and a half before the post," said Racing NSW deputy chief steward Philip Dingwall.

Shinn, who pleaded guilty, will miss the first Group One race of the Sydney autumn, the Chipping Norton Stakes at Randwick on March 3.

He also misses the Group One Randwick Guineas on March 10.

His ban starts on March 1 and he can resume riding on March 15.