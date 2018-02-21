Beers lands maiden city win at Caulfield

Dreams Of Paris has provided Michell Beer with an emotional city maiden win at Caulfield after going out on his own as a trainer.

Formerly in a training partnership with fellow Mornington horseman Max Hinton, Beer commenced training in his own right at the beginning of the month.

Jvala provided him with his first win at Ballarat while Dreams Of Paris, a close second earlier in February at Sandown, took out Wednesday's Mitavite Summer Challenge (1600m).

Ridden by Nikita Beriman, Dreams Of Paris ($7.50) held on to score by a nose from Meowie Wowie ($9.50) with Near Queue ($15) a half-length away third.

Beer revealed post-race his brother-in-law died suddenly on Monday.

"My wife (Ruth) lost her brother," Beer said.

"Not only is she my wife, she's our vet and she puts in so much time and effort around the stables.

"We're only a really small team and we have to all band together.

"I had to drop tools to be with my wife yesterday but the people back at the stables picked up the slack which is a fantastic thing to have."

Beer has 25 horses in work after going it alone and said he was thankful for the support of Hinton when they first teamed almost two years ago.

"I couldn't have asked for a better introduction into training ranks," Beer said.

"Things are starting to go our way now and we've picked up some nice horses this year and things are really flowing, so I couldn't be asking for any more."