Mr Sneaky gets another go at a Group One

Four-year-old Mr Sneaky gets another opportunity at Group One level in the Futurity Stakes on a day when his younger sibling could also chase a feature win.

Mr Sneaky forms part of a field of 11 for Saturday's weight-for-age Futurity Stakes (1400m) while his three-quarter brother Mr So And So is an acceptor for the Group Two Autumn Classic (1800m) for three-year-olds on the undercard.

Both horses are trained by Anthony Freedman.

Mr Sneaky finished second in the Group One Sir Rupert Clarke Stakes over 1400m at Caulfield under handicap conditions last spring while last start he was tested at Group One weight-for-age level in the C F Orr Stakes (1400m).

Mr Sneaky finished eighth in the Orr but was only beaten just over a length.

"He just wasn't advantaged by the wide barrier," Freedman's racing manager Brad Taylor said.

"He drew 12 and was caught three deep. He's a horse that probably needs a bit of cover and he's only got a short, sharp sprint."

Saturday's Futurity features three runners from the Darren Weir stable with C F Orr Stakes third placegetter Brave Smash the $3.30 favourite on Wednesday ahead of dual Group One-winning stablemate Tosen Stardom ($5.50), while the resuming Humidor was at $6.50.

Taylor admits the race had probably come up stronger than they anticipated but is hoping Mr Sneaky can enjoy a nicer run from barrier eight to give him his chance.

"I think he's just a horse that needs everything to go his way and if everything goes his way then he's going to be competitive in a nice race," he said.

Taylor said they had not initially anticipated going to Saturday's Autumn Classic (1800m) with Mr So And So but being 24th in the latest ballot for Saturday week's Group One Australian Guineas had prompted them to look to the Group Two race.

"He needs to win on Saturday to get into the Guineas, which our plan at this stage is to back-up," Taylor said.

However he could still bypass Saturday's race if it looks like he would make the Guineas field.

"If we have to run we will run and if he runs he's certainly going to be very competitive," Taylor said.