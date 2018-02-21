French connection for triumphant Dubois

The training milestones continue for Jean Dubious, with the Frenchman complementing his first metropolitan win with a coveted two-year-old triumph at Canterbury.

Aylmerton made the perfect debut in the Pluck@Vinery Handicap to indicate a bright future for the first progeny of top French stallion Siyouni to race in Australia.

The colt's dam Aloona was covered by Siyouni in France to southern hemisphere time to produce Aylmerton for Woodpark Stud.

Dubois, who recorded his first Sydney win when Mate Story claimed a Highway Plate earlier this month, was rapt after in-form apprentice Jean Van Overmeire guided the colt home, three-quarters of a length clear of $2.40 favourite Bold Arial.

"It's something special when you win a two-year-old race in the city,. He's homebred, it's super," he said.

Aylmerton has been entered in the Golden Slipper and Sires' Produce Stakes and while those Group One races might be unrealistic, Goulburn based Dubois has no doubt the juvenile is set for a bigger stage.

"Now we have to be more ambitious and look at a Listed race," he said.

Dubois said Aylmerton's pedigree and his trial form ensured his eye-catching performance was not totally unexpected.

"Siyouni is the best stallion in France. He started as a cheap stallion and he's improved immensely to produce very fast two-year-olds."

The Group One winner's initial fee was 7000 euros ($11,000) and he now commands 75,000 euros ($117,000).

Van Overmeire, who also saluted on Hand From Above and Serene Miss to bring up 20 metropolitan winners a reduction in his claim, was always confident despite Aylmerton ($10) being sent out at double-figure odds.

"I've been saying to anyone who would listen that this is going to be the highlight of my whole week. Now everyone can see why."

Van Overmeire had an inkling of what was in store when Aylmerton won a trial that included Inglis Nursery winner Irish Bet.

"To finish in front of that horse gives you confidence," he said.