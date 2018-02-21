Houtzen gallop confirms Sydney campaign

Top Queensland filly Houtzen has worked strongly between races at the Gold Coast in preparation for a southern campaign.

Houtzen, who hasn't since finishing ninth in the Coolmore Stud Stakes at Flemington on November 4, gave stablemate Mystic Moon several lengths from the 600m before picking her up in the straight.

Trainer Toby Edmonds described the work as OK and that it should round Houtzen off for a trip to Sydney.

"She will run in the Fireball Stakes at Randwick on Saturday fortnight as an opener to the autumn," he said.

Edmonds said Houtzen's ultimate goal would be the Group One Sangster Stakes in Adelaide on May 5.

"It looks an ideal race for her," Edmonds said.