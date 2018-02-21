Sunlight right at home in Sydney: McEvoy

Golden Slipper favourite Sunlight has settled into her new surroundings as she prepares for her first Sydney start at Rosehill.

Magic Millions winner Sunlight will make her Sydney debut in the Silver Slipper Stakes at Rosehill.

Sunlight travelled smoothly from Melbourne and had a gallop at Warwick Farm on Wednesday with Tim Clark aboard.

Clark will ride Sunlight in Saturday's Group Two Silver Slipper Stakes.

"She's great, she's settled into her routine up here really nicely," trainer Tony McEvoy told Sky Sports Radio.

"She's very professional and she's got such a winning, can-do, attitude."

McEvoy was happy with her work as she prepares to step out in a lead-in to the world's richest race for two-year-olds at Rosehill on March 24.

"She wasn't there to break the clock. We got what we needed out of her, we opened her lungs up," he said.

Sunlight, who is seeking her fourth-straight win, had a freshen up after claiming the $2 million Magic Millions 2YO Classic (1200m) on the Gold Coast in January and McEvoy said racegoers will be impressed when she parades.

"All the purists will be saying I'm running her too often.

"I know my filly well and when you see her parade you'll shake you're head and say 'wow, I can see why he's doing it'," McEvoy said.

Sunlight opened the $2.60 favourite on Wednesday after drawing barrier four in a seven-horse field.

The Hawkes Racing-trained Estijaab isvthe $2.90 second elect after drawing barrier one.

Sunlight heads Golden Slipper betting as a $6 chance ahead of the Chris Waller-trained colt Performer ($7).