News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Fears for Chautauqua after another barrier failure
Fears for Chautauqua after another barrier failure

Geoff Goold faces challenge to ride again

Mark Oberhardt
AAP /

Injured jockey Geoff Goold is hoping to return to race riding but knows it is a long shot.

Goold who started as an apprentice aged in his mid 20s has ridden 203 winners.

But he hasn't ridden since April after shattering a leg in a trackwork accident.

"I was riding an unraced three-year-old when it reared up and fell on me," he said.

The accident left Goold with a bone smashed into and he needed a major operation.

"The surgeon put a lot of metal rods in to help it heal and to hold it together," Goold said

"He is reluctant to take them out at this stage and there have been a few associated problems.

"There is no way I can ride with so much metal in my leg which cuts my options for the future."

Goold said he still had a great passion for racing.

He has a tertiary degree in agriculture but is considering options to stay in the thoroughbred industry.

Goold will be one of the injured riders who should be helped by a new Racing Queensland initiative.

The Injury Management Strategy is aimed at improving early treatment and helping injured jockeys find new skills and an alternate career path if necessary.

Back To Top