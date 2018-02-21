Geoff Goold faces challenge to ride again

Injured jockey Geoff Goold is hoping to return to race riding but knows it is a long shot.

Goold who started as an apprentice aged in his mid 20s has ridden 203 winners.

But he hasn't ridden since April after shattering a leg in a trackwork accident.

"I was riding an unraced three-year-old when it reared up and fell on me," he said.

The accident left Goold with a bone smashed into and he needed a major operation.

"The surgeon put a lot of metal rods in to help it heal and to hold it together," Goold said

"He is reluctant to take them out at this stage and there have been a few associated problems.

"There is no way I can ride with so much metal in my leg which cuts my options for the future."

Goold said he still had a great passion for racing.

He has a tertiary degree in agriculture but is considering options to stay in the thoroughbred industry.

Goold will be one of the injured riders who should be helped by a new Racing Queensland initiative.

The Injury Management Strategy is aimed at improving early treatment and helping injured jockeys find new skills and an alternate career path if necessary.