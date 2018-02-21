Gear change set to help Plumaro at Doomben

Trainer Kevin Kemp is hoping a gear change for his filly Plumaro can swing the pendulum back in his favour at Doomben on Saturday.

Kemp has been in great form in the past month winning races with Plumaro, Mr Marbellouz, Tisani Tomso and Noor Dropper.

But luck has also gone against him.

Plumaro, who won her first start in Toowoomba by nine lengths, was slowly away at her next start at Doomben before flashing home for second.

She wore blinkers at both starts but Kemp has decided to switch to winkers on Saturday.

"I know it sounds strange but she is only a little thing and I think the blinkers are too big for her," Kemp said.

"I noticed when she came back at Doomben they looked uncomfortable. They seemed to be a bit over her eyes."

"Plumaro has worked in winkers and I think they will do the trick."

Apprentice Jag Guthmann Chester will again ride Plumaro and his claim will reduce her weight to 55.5kg.

"Jag did nothing wrong last time and I think the claim is essential for Plumaro," he added.

Kemp is keen to push on to a $250,000 QTIS race at the Gold Coast on March 17.

"I know she will be coming back from 1350m on Saturday to 1200m but it is a race for only QTIS horses which is appealing," Kemp said.

"Also the prize money isn't bad is it?"