Field of 11 for Group One Futurity Stakes

Two three-year-olds will take on the older horses in the Group One Futurity Stakes at Caulfield.

Caulfield Guineas winner Mighty Boss and fellow three-year-old colt Showtime are among the field of 11 for Saturday's 1400m weight-for-age race which is headlined by three runners from the Darren Weir stable.

Weir has accepted with dual Group One winners Tosen Stardom and Humidor, who have drawn barriers five and two respectively, as well as last-start Group One C F Orr Stakes third placegetter Brave Smash (barrier nine).

The Chris Waller-trained Group One-winning mare Shillelagh has the outside barrier while Snitzson has the rails draw.