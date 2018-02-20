No Diamond joy for Hayes with Seberate

Lindsay Park co-trainer David Hayes has taken the disappointment of missing a Blue Diamond start with Seberate in his stride.

David Hayes is hoping Seberate can win at Caulfield to compensate for missing a Blue Diamond start.

The two-year-old was one of the 23 paid-up acceptors for Saturday's Group One race for two-year-olds at Caulfield, but was eliminated when he fell outside the safety limit of 16, plus four emergencies.

Instead Seberate will run in Wednesday's Spicer Thoroughbreds Handicap (1200m), a stepping stone to another stakes race next month.

Lindsay Park has four runners in Saturday's Blue Diamond - Long Leaf and Ennis Hill for Coolmore Stud and partners while Enbihaar and Qualifa line up for Shadwell Stud.

"Sometimes in a high-pressure Diamond he (Seberate) could have been the horse that was finishing off strongly," Hayes said.

As well as training Seberate with son Ben and nephew Tom Dabernig, Hayes also has a share in the colt's ownership.

With Seberate now out of Blue Diamond contention, Hayes is looking to the VRC Sires' Produce Stakes (1400m) at Flemington on March 10 before taking him to Sydney for the Champagne Stakes at Randwick in April.

Lindsay Park won the Sires' Produce Stakes in 2016 with Seaburge and Hayes said Seberate reminded him of a younger version of that horse.

"The 1400 metres of the Sires' looks ideal," Hayes said.

"That's the initial target but longer term we're looking at the Champagne Stakes in Sydney.

"I think the mile is what he's looking for."

Lindsay Park will also be represented in Wednesday's race by Nasaayim who will be racing for trip to Sydney.

The filly is still in contention for next month's Golden Slipper at Rosehill with the Reisling Stakes at Randwick a lead-up target.

"Hopefully she can run well," Hayes said.

"She's in everything up in Sydney and we've got a nice opinion of her.

"If she didn't make the Golden Slipper we would look at the Sires'."

The Lindsay Park pair dominate early betting with Nasaayim ($2.30) just shading Seberate at $2.40.

"We've got a nice hand in the race and I'd be disappointed if we're not winning," Hayes said.