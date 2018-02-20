NSW jockey banned for five years

NSW country jockey Terry Green has been suspended for five years after pleading guilty to a sixth drug offence.

Racing NSW stewards issued the penalty after an inquiry on Tuesday into the finding of a banned substance in a urine sample taken from Green at the Scone race meeting on December 30.

Stewards took into account Green's record of five previous offences when they handed down the five-year suspension.

The ban was backdated to February 8, the date Green was stood down from riding pending the inquiry.

If Green wants to ride again after serving his time, he will have to provide clean samples to authorities before any licence application is considered..