Crack me Up has easy trial

Crack Me Up has had an easy hit-out in a Doomben barrier trial ahead of another trip to Sydney.

Villiers Stakes winner Crack Me Up has had an easy trial ahead of his Doncaster Mile campaign.

The gelding won the Group Two Villiers (1600m) at Randwick in December which earned him a ballot free entry to the Group One Doncaster Mile on April 7.

The gelding had his final run of the summer when unplaced in the Magic Millions Cup on January 13.

Trainer Liam Birchley gave him a short freshen-up and Crack Me Up has been back in work for the past few weeks.

Crack Me Up ran sixth in an open trial at Doomben on Tuesday after settling at the tail of the field.

He finished about five lengths from the winner Brotherly Secret but pleased Birchley with his effort.

"I didn't ask him to do much but it was just what he needed," Birchley said.

"He will go to Sydney next week and have his first run in the Liverpool Cup on Saturday week."

"I will probably bring him home after that before going back down for the Doncaster Prelude and then the Doncaster.

"Getting in ballot free for the Doncaster is a big advantage because we don't have to rush."

Matt McGillivray rode Crack Me Up in the trial but Villiers-winning jockey Jason Collett has been confirmed as his Sydney rider.

Crack Me Up is at $51 in the TAB's early market for the Doncaster with Godolphin colt Kementari the $8 favourite ahead of Happy Clapper ($11), runner-up for the past two years.