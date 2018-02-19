Group One winner Invader to stand at Aquis

Group One-winning colt Invader is to stand at Aquis Farm in partnership with Phoenix Thoroughbreds.

Peter and Paul Snowden-trained ATC Sires' Produce winner Invader (right) will stand at Aquis Farm.

The winner of the 2017 ATC Sires' Produce Stakes, the Peter and Paul Snowden-trained Invader is a son of champion sire Snitzel out of stakes winner Flame Of Sydney.

Aquis chief executive Shane McGrath said the stud was privileged to have secured Invader.

"Snitzel is the best and most commercial champion sire currently at stud in Australasia and Invader is his best and fastest two-year-old son," McGrath said.

"Invader easily beat Group One horses and stand-out two-year-olds like Trapeze Artist, The Mission, Summer Passage, Tulip, Frolic and Menari.

"He is out of stakes winner Flame of Sydney, a very fast and precocious two-year-old herself by champion broodmare sire Encosta de Lago."

Phoenix Thoroughbreds who have been involved in large thoroughbred investments globally, view Invader as commercially appealing investment.

"We have observed the Australian market for quite some time now, and it is evident that both from the point of breeding to race and breeding commercially, precocity and speed is paramount," Phoenix Thoroughbreds chief executive Amer Abdul Aziz said.