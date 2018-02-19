Veteran jockey Ted Durcan retires

Ted Durcan has announced his retirement after a successful 25 years in the saddle but he will not be lost to racing.

The 44-year-old, who rode a host of big winners for most of the top trainers and was also champion jockey in Dubai on many occasions, will continue his association with Sir Michael Stoute's stable.

"It's not something I've rushed into. It's been at the back of my mind for a while now," Durcan told Press Association Sport.

"I'm 45 years old at the end of the month and I think it's the right time to move on.

"I've retired from race-riding, but I'm going to stay in the industry and continue my association with Sir Michael Stoute and his team, which I very much like.

"I'm in my third year there and you're surrounded by some lovely horses and excellent staff as well. I help them out in any way I am able to and I'm also hoping to explore some other avenues in the industry as well.

"I find the breeding and bloodstock world fascinating and really interesting. That's an avenue I'd like to explore more."

Durcan's two Classic triumphs came on Light Shift for trainer Sir Henry Cecil in the Oaks at Epsom in 2007 and the St Leger at Doncaster on Mastery for Godolphin and Saeed bin Suroor in 2009.

County Mayo-born Durcan, who moved to Britain to Jack Berry's stables in 1997, served his apprenticeship in Ireland with Jim Bolger, for whom he had his first winner, Nordic Pageant, at Fairyhouse in October 1992.

The last of his more than 1000 winners was on Face The Facts for John Gosden in the Listed Rose Bowl Stakes at Newmarket in September.