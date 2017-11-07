News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win
Winx equals Black Caviar record with 25th straight win

Punter misses million-to-one bet by half a length

7Sport /

A punter from the Sunshine Coast has endured an agonising Melbourne Cup before watching his $1 million chance fall half a length short of victory.

Bruce McAvaney 'calls' Malcolm Blight's famous goal
0:31

Bruce McAvaney 'calls' Malcolm Blight's famous goal
Daisy recreates Bruce's Winx moment
0:22

Daisy recreates Bruce's Winx moment
Bruce's awesome Winx moment
0:42

Bruce's awesome Winx moment
0415_1800_sa_winx
1:13

Up close and personal with Winx
0414_1800_vic_winx
1:48

Winx creates history with 25th consecutive win
0414_race_ivjockey
1:36

Jockey Hugh Bowman talks historical win with Winx
0414_race_ivchris
1:29

Emotional Winx trainer Chris Waller speaks after 25th consecutive win
0414_race_winx
2:11

Winx equals Black Caviar with 25th consecutive win
Jane Slater's full exclusive interview with free agent wide receiver Dez Bryant
13:02

Exclusive: Dez Bryant tells all following emotional Cowboys release
'Top 100 Players of 2018' premiere on April 30th
0:30

'Top 100 Players of 2018' premiere on April 30th
2018 NFL Draft profile: Breaking down Derwin James' college highlights
2:15

2018 NFL Draft profile: Breaking down Derwin James' college highlights
Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant on relationship with Jerry Jones: 'I've learned a lot from him'
3:19

Former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Dez Bryant on relationship with Jerry Jones: 'I've learned a lot from him'
 

Michael Poole was this week offered the opportunity of a lifetime in a promotion from a bookmaker, to place a $1 bet at odds of one million to one.

The 34-year-old studied the form guide before putting his gold coin on Irish stayer Johannes Vermeer.

All the stress and excitement of his week came to a head at 3pm on Tuesday when Johannes Vermeer departed the gates in the $3.6 million race.

HIT THE JACKPOT: How lucky customer won $1m on Rekindling

IRISH LUCK: Rekindling fires to win $3.6 Melbourne Cup

SCARY SCENES: Melbourne Cup rocked by frightening fall

Johannes Vermeer gets pipped at the post. Pic: Getty

But soon his excitement turned to despair as Irish import Rekindling pipped Johannes Vermeer at the post after a long battle down the straight.

After not sleeping since making the massive bet, Poole may well have a few more tormented nights following his horse's agonising finish.

The Aidan O'Brien-trained Johannes Vermeer, who is raced by a group including prominent Australian owner Lloyd Williams, produced two eye-catching spring carnival runs in Melbourne without getting a major prize.

His fast-finishing second with Katelyn Mallyon aboard in the Group One Caulfield Stakes (2000m) was followed up by a luckless third under Melham in the $3 million Caulfield Cup (2400m) a week later.

Back To Top