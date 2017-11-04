Ace High storms home for Victoria Derby win

Sydney colt Ace High has confirmed his rating as a young stayer on the rise with a powerful win in the $1.5 million Victoria Derby.

After claiming the Spring Champion Stakes last month, Ace High ($7) came from midfield to win one of Australia's oldest turf Classics.

The David Payne-trained horse beat Sully ($7.50) and Astoria ($8) to win the day's feature race for three-year-olds over 2500 metres.

Jockey Tye Angland had a bit of work to do with Ace High several lengths back from the leaders in the final 100-metres but they ended up winning reasonably comfortably.

Watch the blistering finish to the great race in the video at the top of the page.