News

Sport

Be Lifestyle

TV

Finance

Other

Search
Sign In
Go To Mail Compose
Menu
Trapeze Artist shocks Redzel to win TJ Smith Stakes
Trapeze Artist wins TJ Smith Stakes

Ace High storms home for Victoria Derby win

7Sport /

Sydney colt Ace High has confirmed his rating as a young stayer on the rise with a powerful win in the $1.5 million Victoria Derby.

0404_0500_nat_horseracing
0:39

Redzel hot favourite for Royal Championship
Ablett kicks brilliant banana goal
0:35

Ablett kicks brilliant banana goal
Forsyth, Despard win Stawell Gift finals
0:53

Forsyth, Despard win Stawell Gift finals
Best moments from Quavo’s star-studded celebrity football game
1:02

Best moments from Quavo's star-studded celebrity football game
0402_tms_commgames
0:37

Commonwealth Games Federation CEO addresses doping scandal
Isner's beautiful winner's speech
0:51

Isner's beautiful winner's speech
Texas A&M DB Armani Watts 2018 Combine Workout
1:19

Texas A&M DB Armani Watts 2018 Combine Workout
Pittsburgh DB Jordan Whitehead 2018 Combine Workout
1:10

Pittsburgh DB Jordan Whitehead 2018 Combine Workout
West Virginia DB Kyzir White 2018 Combine Workout
1:21

West Virginia DB Kyzir White 2018 Combine Workout
0402_0500_nat_sportsbreak
2:58

Sports Break - April 2
0402_0500_nat_cricket
0:40

Aussies heading for huge defeat in fourth Test
0402_0500_nat_NRL
0:38

Titans bounce back
 

After claiming the Spring Champion Stakes last month, Ace High ($7) came from midfield to win one of Australia's oldest turf Classics.

The David Payne-trained horse beat Sully ($7.50) and Astoria ($8) to win the day's feature race for three-year-olds over 2500 metres.

Jockey Tye Angland had a bit of work to do with Ace High several lengths back from the leaders in the final 100-metres but they ended up winning reasonably comfortably.

Watch the blistering finish to the great race in the video at the top of the page.


Back To Top