The most revered race in Australian sport, the Melbourne Cup is steeped in folklore and tales of wonder.

Payne's ride on Prince of Penzance, blow by blow

Perched right near the top of them all is Michelle Payne’s victory on Prince of Penzance.

She was the first female jockey to ever win the great race, and she did it on 100-1 outsider Prince of Penzance.

The fact that some of the owners of the horse did not want her on the ride led to one of the great acceptance speeches in Australian sporting history where she said it was a dream come true to prove people wrong in what she described as the ‘chauvinistic sport’ of racing.

She also told her doubters to ‘get stuffed’.

It was brilliant stuff.

LIVE BLOG: All the action from the Melbourne Cup

But for the first time the jockey, who is without a ride this year, has walked us through her ride, furlong by furlong, gap by gap.

It all started when the horse drew barrier one, much to the shock of everyone and delight of Payne.

Then the race.

‘“When we were loaded into barrier one we had to wait quite a while, I just gave her a pat and had a casual chat with Frankie Dettori,” she said.

After a horrible start, Payne and Prince were caught inside but a slackening pace kept her in the ride.

She worked herself into a good spot and passing the 700m Payne says, “I was just sitting there thinking how good is this”.

“That stage of the race I thought this dream could be alive, we could win the Melbourne Cup,” she said as she turned into the straight.

The rest is history as Payne moved to the outside and as she approached the 300m mark it was time to go.

“I felt like I was floating,” she said.

What a ride and what a moment of history.