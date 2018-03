Winx has confirmed her standing as Australia's best racehorse with a soft win in the George Main Stakes at Randwick.

Winx stretches winning streak at Randwick

Making it 11 consecutive victories, Winx was untouched to edge clear from the 200m in beating Hauraki and It's Somewhat in the Group One weight-for-age race.

The Chris Waller-trained star will now head to Melbourne to contest the Caulfield Stakes as a lead-up race to her defence of the Cox Plate.