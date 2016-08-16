Winx is back in town

The Warwick Stakes highlights a stacked card of racing at Royal Randwick this weekend and there is no doubt that Winx will be the star of the show.

High expectations for Winx. Photo: Getty Images

The racing public has not seen Winx in a competitive race since she recorded one of her most memorable victories in the Group 1 Doncaster Mile (1600m) at Royal Randwick on April 2 and they are in for an absolute treat on Saturday.

The presence of Winx appears to have scared away a number of her potential rivals and just eight other horses have been included in the nominations for the Group 2 event, with Winx currently a very short-priced favourite.

Winx will likely be joined in the Warwick Stakes by stablemates Grand Marshal, Vanbrugh, Who Shot Thebarman and Preferment – there is little doubt that she will have their measure over 1400 metres.

Lucia Valentina won the Queen Elizabeth Stakes in the absence of Winx in the autumn and she produced a career best performance in doing so, but whether she can match it with Winx over 1400 metres is another matter.

Dibayani and Rebel Dane will both have a fitness edge over Winx in the Warwick Stakes and they could prove to be her biggest competition.

Rebel Dane does not win out of turn but he is a genuine sprinter in a field that is filled with horses that are better over more ground, while Dibayani absolutely flew home in the Aurie’s Star Handicap first-up and was second behind Winx in the Chipping Norton Stakes in the autumn.

There is one certainty this weekend – racing administrators will be desperate for Winx to win the Warwick Stakes as there will be no bigger drawcard during the spring.

Provided all goes well in the Warwick Stakes, Winx is set to press on to the Group 2 Chelmsford Stakes (1600m) at Royal Randwick on September 3 before she returns to Group 1 level in the George Main Stakes at the same venue on September 17.

It will then be off to Melbourne for Winx and she will make her first appearance at Caulfield in the Group 1 Ladbrokes Caulfield Stakes on October 8 before she defends her title in the Cox Plate at Moonee Valley on October 22.

It should come as no surprise that Winx is a dominant favourite in the 2016 Cox Plate betting market but the fact that she is such a short-priced favourite this far out from the race truly is incredible.

When you throw in the Silver Shadow Stakes, the Show County Quality, the Toy Show Quality and the Up and Coming Stakes it is clear that the Sydney spring racing has well and truly sprung!