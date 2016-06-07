Four Group 1s highlight monster Stradbroke Handicap Day

The Brisbane Winter Racing Carnival was thrown into chaos due to savage weather in Brisbane, but the abandonment of Queensland Oaks Day means that there are now four Group 1 events at Eagle Farm this weekend.

The Queensland Oaks field will be identical to the one that was set to race last weekend – with Provocative guaranteed a start to replace the injured Belgua Blue – and it will prove just as tough a betting proposition.

You can make a case for just about every horse in the Queensland Oaks field, but the value runner might be Robert Smerdon-trained Chabaud, who is currently priced at $13 in the 2016 Queensland Oaks betting market.

There is no fitter filly in the race than Chabaud and that could prove key on what should still be testing ground in the Queensland Oaks.

The other Group on the card with a host of genuine winning chances is the J.J. Atkins for two-year-olds – a race that has been dominated by Sydney-based horses in recent years.

Sacred Elixir went to the top of JJ Atkins betting following his fast-finishing sixth in the BRC Sires’ Produce Stakes and the majority of the leading chances are set to come out of that race.

The Tony Pike-trained galloper looks slightly under the odds at that price and the value runner is Kelso Wood-trained Nikitas, who has been primed to peak this Saturday after two preparatory runs this campaign.

The Queensland Derby looks like the one Group 1 that is easiest to assess, but there has been some upsets in the race in recent years.

Mackintosh is on top of the Queensland Derby betting market after winning the Fishboy Seafoods Handicap, Rough Habit Plate and Grand Prix Stakes, but this is easily his toughest test.

Trainer Chris Waller is not certain that Mackintosh will run out a strong 2400 metres – he considered freshening him up for a shot at the Queensland Guineas – and Eagle Farm may not suit his front-running style of racing.

One horse that will relish the long Eagle Farm track straight is Darren Weir-trained Howard Be Thy Name.

Howard Be Thy Name has gone from strength to strength this campaign and he is guaranteed to run out the 2400 metres strongly after he recorded an impressive victory in the South Australian Derby a month ago.

The Stradbroke Handicap is the feature at Eagle Farm on Saturday and it is set to be one of the strongest editions of the race in recent memory.

Azkadellia is currently the punter’s elect in the 2016 Stradbroke Handicap betting market following her tough second behind Music Magnate in the Doomben 10,000 but there has also been plenty of money for The Goodwood winner Black Heart Bart, classy colt Counterattack, BTC Cup winner Malaguerra, Doomben 10,000 winner Music Magnate and multiple Group 1 runner-up Under The Louvre.

Luck in running could be key in what is set to be a very competitive edition of this race and any of the top three in betting will prove hard to beat with the right run.

Counterattack is arguably the horse with the most upside and trainer Chris Waller is desperate to win a Group 1 with him, but Azkadellia and Black Heart Bart have been two of the most consistent horses in the country during 2016 to date.

History will be made at Eagle Farm on Saturday and four quality horses will finish the day as Group 1 winners!