It remains a 2000-metre weight-for-event, as it has been since 1979, but no longer is it considered the last-chance Group 1 saloon for those with run left in their legs after contesting Grand Finals earlier in the carnival.

History Says - The Championships Day 2

At $4 million, it is now Australia’s second-richest race and the jewel in The Championships crown.

But that elevation in status, combined with the ever-changing Sydney Carnival format, renders trends that applied to the Queen Elizabeth Stakes as recently as a few years ago virtually redundant.

Twenty-one of the past 30 winners of the Queen Elizabeth had their previous run in either The BMW (12) or the Doncaster Mile (nine), but just five of this year’s field of 16 (14 plus two emergencies) are coming off runs in either of those races.

A further five of this year’s field have come straight from the Ranvet Stakes, a 2000m Group 1 event run three weeks earlier, including three of the top four in betting in CrownBet’s market; The United States ($4.20 fav), last year’s winner Criterion ($6.50) and Hauraki ($7.50).

Authaal, the 1988 winner, who had his previous start in the Neville Sellwood Stakes, is the most recent Queen Elizabeth winner who came off a 2000m final lead-up.

It’s therefore probably best to concentrate on the other Group 1 races on Day 2 of The Championships, which have more established formlines.

The Sydney Cup is holding its form with the Chairman’s Handicap the standout form reference. The past two winners, The Offer and Grand Marshal, went to the Cup via the Group 2 Chairman’s Handicap, a formline shared by an additional 17 Cup winners in the preceding 28 years.

Nine of those 19 winners who came through the 2600m Chairman’s also contested the Manion Cup (2400m), while The Offer and Grand Marshal also ran in the Randwick City Stakes (2000m).

Libran has won those three events at his past three starts, while his Sydney Cup rivals Auvray and Cafe Society were among the beaten brigade in those three lead-ups.

Libran’s Chris Waller-trained stablemate and defending champion, Grand Marshal, has plotted a different path to the Cup in 2016, rounding out preparations in The BMW.

He rises to 55kg from 52kg last year and is striving to become the fifth back-to-back winner of the race first run in 1866 and only the second, alongside Tie The Knot, since the end of World War II.

Tie The Knot, who won in 1998/99, is one of 13 horses to try and defend their crown in the past 30 years with Mr Prudent (2nd, 2002), Azzam (3rd, 1994) and Palace Revolt (3rd, 1990) the others to place.

Waller’s other runner, 57kg topweight Who Shot Thebarman, will also emulate Tie The Knot if successful. Tie The Knot carried 57kg to the second of his wins, when the limit weight was 49kg, and is one of only two stayers to cart at least 57kg to Sydney Cup success in the past 30 years.

Twenty-two others have tried with Mourayan, who carried 58kg on a 54.5kg minimum three years ago, the other to have achieved it.

Seven of the past 12 Sydney Cup winners have carried at least 55kg with last year’s Geelong Cup and Sandown Cup winner Almoonqith (55.5kg) the other in this year’s race with at least that weight. Libran will carry 53kg.

Also on Saturday is the ATC Oaks, which will see Jameka seek to become the 12th filly to complete the Melbourne/Sydney Oaks double since the latter settled as a 12-furlong (2400m) event in 1956.

Fourteen VRC Oaks winners have run in the ATC Oaks in the past 30 years with Research, Grand Archway and Serenade Rose those to have completed the double.

Research and Grand Archway both backed up after finishing top-three against the boys in the Derby, as Jameka did last week. Research won both races in 1989, while Grand Archway was third in the 1999 Derby won by Sky Heights.

Bounding Away (fourth in the Derby), Danendri (second) and Sunday Joy (12th) are the other Oaks winners in the past 30 years who also contested the Derby.

Another race run on Derby Day - the Adrian Knox Stakes, won last week by outsider Diamond Made - has produced two of the past three winners of the Oaks, but the Vinery Stud Stakes has been the most prolific producer of modern-day Oaks winners.

Thirteen of the past 30 Oaks winners have had their final start in that 2000m Group 1, including Alcove, Serenade Rose and Heavenly Glow, who all completed the double Single Gaze is chasing this weekend. Danendri and Research also won the Vinery before contesting the Derby.

The other Group 1 race on Saturday is the Queen Of The Turf, which, like Saturday’s headline act, is a different race to years gone by. The fillies-and-mares Group 1 was only elevated to Group 1 status in 2005 and, until 2013, was run at Rosehill over 1500m.

There has been a theme to the two 1600m editions run at Randwick, however; Gai Waterhouse-trained mares coming off a run in the Emancipation Stakes. Diamond Drille did at $41 in 2014 and Amanpour ($21) last year.

Supara fits that bill this year, but as first emergency needs a scratching to gain a start.

History Says verdict: It’s too hard to try and predict the Queen Elizabeth and to a lesser extent the Queen Of The Turf, although Supara might be worth a few dollars each-way if she gets a run due to the Waterhouse factor. Libran has too much in common with recent Sydney Cup winners to ignore and running well against the boys in the Derby certainly hasn’t harmed Jameka’s Oaks prospects.