Adding a fourth win to a Group One record that also includes victories in the Victoria Derby, Turnbull Stakes and Australian Cup, Preferment held on to beat Who Shot Thebarman and Grand Marshal on Saturday.

Chris Waller takes all Group 1 BMW spoils

Preferment raced with a midfield trail on the back of Mongolian Khan and when the New Zealander started to drop off after a hard run, Hugh Bowman made his winning move.

He set Preferment alight at the 600m and the four-year-old established a clear break on the turn and had enough left to keep his stablemates at bay.

"It was an interesting race - and a long straight," Waller said.

"He set sail for home at the 600-metre mark.

"It's Hugh Bowman at his best. I no longer give him instructions.

"He knows the horses and has a great feel in a race.

"He backed the horse. So for Preferment to hang on and win it was a good tough win, because he had a good couple of two-milers chasing him."

Preferment will now run in the $4 million Queen Elizabeth Stakes with a new rider because Bowman will take the mount on stablemate and odds-on favourite Winx.