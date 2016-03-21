Risque to run in Vinery Stud Stakes

Saturday's 2000m-Group One race for fillies at Rosehill will determine whether Risque steps up to the 2400 metres of the ATC Australian Oaks or comes back to 1600 in either the Doncaster Mile or the Queen Of The Turf Stakes.

Risque joined the Lindsay Park operation late last year and will be having her third start for trainers David Hayes and Tom Dabernig.

The daughter of Darci Brahma was an impressive first-up winner over 1200m at Caulfield last month before looming as the likely winner of the Australian Guineas on March 5.

The filly tired late in the race, finishing third behind Palentino and Tarzino, little more than half a length from the winner.

"She looked like she needed the run the other day," Hayes said.

"She got there a fraction early and just failed to run it out, but was still good."

Hayes said he would have liked to have given the filly an extra run between her first and second starts, but had run out of time.

She won three of her six starts in New Zealand, including the Group One NZ 1000 Guineas at Riccarton in November.

"She was racing in November in New Zealand, so she was still racing pretty late," Hayes said.

"She had to have a bit of a break before she started her autumn because she's got a big Sydney ahead and a big four-year-old career after that."

Bred by the Oaks Stud, the home of her sire Darci Brahma, Risque was bought by Seymour Bloodstock and Neil Werrett after her Group One win.