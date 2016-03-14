Malua Corstens Racing will sit tight for a couple of days before deciding on a next start for AWESOME ROCK. He might have secured an upgrade in impending target with his Australian Cup effort, when first past the post before being relegated to second on protest.

Brad Bishop's news round-up

Darren Weir will scour the program to decide the next course of action with Newmarket Handicap runner-up BLACK HEART BART. Has options in Melbourne, Sydney, Adelaide and Brisbane, but keen to tackle handicaps.

BOW CREEK, who could manage only eighth as favourite in the Australian Cup, has come through the run with no issue and will head to Sydney to run in the Doncaster Mile on April 2.

CALLIOPE raced her way into Golden Slipper contention with her win in Saturday’s Magic Night Stakes, but it is unlikely Pago Pago Stakes winner SOUCHEZ will start in the race. ASTERN, TELPERION and TESSERA are the others Godolphin’s head trainer John O’Shea is contemplating starting in next Saturday’s $3.5m two-year-old feature.

Might pay to forgive CONCEALER, the beaten favourite in Race 1 on Super Saturday, who pulled up with a couple of issues. Jockey Mark Zahra reported that she appeared to make a respiratory noise over the concluding stages, while a post-race examination revealed she was lame in the near foreleg.

COUNTERATTACK, the late scratching from the Newmarket Handicap after dumping rider Glen Boss heading out onto the track, will have an exhibition gallop between races at Moonee Valley on Monday. A chance to run next Saturday in the Galaxy at Rosehill or could remain in Melbourne for the William Reid Stakes.

DELECTATION and JAPONISME might join stablemate Counterattack in the William Reid Stakes. Chris Waller conceded the pair were disappointing and suggested they would remain in Melbourne for the 1200m WFA Group 1 at Moonee Valley on March 24.

EXTREME CHOICE and FLYING ARTIE have settled into life at Sydney well and will have a course proper gallop at Rosehill on Tuesday morning, ahead of the Golden Slipper barrier draw.

Shannon Hope is not sure which way he will head next with Australian Cup fourth placegetter FENWAY. Will go to Sydney, but for which race? Next week’s Ranvet, The BMW or Queen Of The Turf all options.

O’Shea was satisfied with the performance of filly GHISONI, despite being unplaced in the Group 1 Coolmore Classic. Most likely drops back to fillies grade for her next start.

HAPPY TRAILS is most likely to go straight to Hong Kong, where he is to contest the QEII Cup, without another run in Australia.

Mick Kent is eyeing Group 2 Tulloch Stakes (2000m) victory with HATTORI HANZO, winner of the Group 2 Phar Lap Stakes (1500m) at Rosehill.

Oaks winner JAMEKA will most likely accept for the Group 1 Rosehill Guineas with Ciaron Maher to study the field before committing to a start.

LUMOSTY appears to have come her through her disappointing first-up run in fine shape and the plan remains to progress to next week’s Group 1 Galaxy at Rosehill.

NOBLE PROTECTOR, who reared at the start and dumped rider Craig Williams, was found to be suffering from the thumps and also had blood detected from one nostril, which was attributed to the incident at the start.

Waller has a quandary regarding the next start for Australian Cup winner PREFERMENT, who he wants to start in the Queen Elizabeth Stakes. Problem is, it’s four weeks away and he probably needs a run in between. Slim chance to back up in the Ranvet Stakes at Rosehill with The BMW – 2400m the following Saturday – another option.

David Hayes is facing a similar issue with Australian Cup third placegetter RISING ROMANCE. Either freshens for the Doncaster Mille or goes to The BMW.

SUAVITO most likely heads to the Queen Of The Turf at Randwick next month. Trainer Nigel Blackiston posed doubts about the mare as a 2000m horse at WFA.

Waller suggested the anticipated Group 1 George Ryder Stakes clash between WINX and PRESS STATEMENT is likely to happen, with the champion trainer keen to keep the Caulfield Guineas winner to around a mille. Australian Cup-winning jockey Hugh Bowman sticks with Winx. TURN ME LOOSE also runs in what could be the race of the Sydney Autumn.