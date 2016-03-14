Preferment wasn’t the first horse across the line – that was Awesome Rock – but the result was changed in the stewards’ room as a protest was upheld.

Preferment on top after Aus Cup protest

Awesome Rock and Preferment were the first two throughout but it was the former’s significant shift out in the straight that created the problem with the short-half head margin.

Preferment’s jockey Hugh Bowman fired in the objection claiming interference from the 400m to the winning post, saying there was no doubt in his mind the move cost his horse the race.

Stephen Baster, who controlled the race from the front, acknowledged that he shifted out, but believed Preferment moved with him and had every chance to win the race.

After considering the matter, chief steward Terry Bailey said the panel thought there was enough interference between the 300m and 200m mark that, given the small margin, cost Preferment the race.

The overturned result meant father-son Flemington trainers Leon and Troy Corstens were denied their first Group 1 as a combination, while Awesome Rock missed out on what would’ve been the biggest victory of his career.

Waller, who has dominated this season’s features, can’t remember ever winning a Group 1 on protest before, but he’ll take the result.

“It’s not the ideal way, but it’s a pretty good feeling all the same,” Waller said.

“I don’t think there’ll be much debate about it.

“They were next to each other turning for home against the running rail and our horse had to come out from a safety perspective.

“He was denied his fair chance at the race and unfortunately there comes a victim and it was Awesome Rock.

“Obviously I feel for the connections of Awesome Rock... it’s heartbreaking.”

Preferment continued his love-affair with Flemington, having now won the Victoria Derby, Turnbull Stakes and Australian Cup at headquarters, further enhancing his stud value.

Waller says the four-year-old will now take aim at the Queen Elizabeth Stakes in Sydney.

“He’s tremendous over 2000m – I’m not convinced he’s a 2500m horse despite being a Victoria Derby winner,” he said.

“He was dominant in the Turnbull Stakes, today was a fantastic performance second-up. He’s a good, tough colt and he proved it.

“The Queen Elizabeth is firmly on his agenda – he deserves to be there. He’s a genuine weight-for-age 2000m performer.”

The $3.10 favourite Bow Creek missed the start by two lengths and was never a factor, finishing eighth.