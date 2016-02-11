Seven’s LIVE coverage of Australia’s major horse races returns this Saturday from Caulfield with the Group 1, weight-for-age CF Orr Stakes.

Seven’s Saturday Arvo Racing returns

A crack field of 18 runners has been assembled for the $500,000 feature race, including 13 Group 1 winners. Turn Me Loose will be aiming to continue his winning form as Lucky Hussler aims to beat the star Kiwi galloper after defeats last year.

We’ll also be heading to Randwick for the Apollo Stakes featuring superstar mare and last year’s Cox Plate winner Winx, who will jump an odds-on favourite.

Jason Richardson hosts the coverage with racing expert and 16-time Group 1 winning jockey Simon Marshall.

CF Orr Stakes LIVE on 7TWO and streamed on PLUS7 Live

The Victorian races will also be live on Racing.com, Channel 78 (metro) or 68 (regional) including extensive coverage of the mounting yards.

As the free-to-air home of thoroughbred horseracing Seven broadcasts every major meeting on the Australian calendar including the Magic Millions, Sydney Easter Carnival, Stradbroke Handicap, Caulfield Cup Carnival, WS Cox Plate, and the Melbourne Cup Carnival.



Saturday Arvo Racing: February 13

ORR STAKES

Melbourne: 2pm LIVE on 7TWO

Sydney: 2pm LIVE on 7TWO

Brisbane: 1pm LIVE on 7TWO

Adelaide: 1.30pm LIVE on 7TWO

Perth: 11am LIVE on 7TWO