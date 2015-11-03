RACE 1 – EMIRATES AIRLINE PLATE (Group 3, 1000M)

Winning jockey and trainer quotes - Melbourne Cup Day

Winning horse – CONCEALER

Winning trainer – TONY McEVOY

“She was really good. She has surprised me a little bit that she has got there pre-Christmas but she’s asked me to take her to the races. She’s got great expression in her action and I thought the straight would be nice to let her get into her rhythm. She really impressed me.

“I’ve bought a lot of Nicconi’s, I liked the horse himself. I love their swagger and I love them as yearlings, their temperament. You’ve got to be a bit patient with them, even though we’ve just won a two-year-old race pre-Christmas, but I have a few others and I hope I won’t go broke getting them there. They just take a bit of time and they’re good horses.”

Winning jockey – ZAC PURTON

“Tony (McEvoy) gave me a good push before the race and he wasn’t wrong, he jumped out well. She really attacked the line with a lot of purpose.

“I was very impressed when cantering her down to the gate. She’s got a lovely, long action. She’s very leggy. There’s plenty to work with.”

Race 2 - TAB.COM.AU TROPHY (1700M)

Winning horse – ZARZALI

Winning trainer – JAMES CUMMINGS

“Without getting too emotional, it is special to get a winner on this day, whether its me or my father, Anthony. Someone is smiling on us from above. I get that feeling.

“She’s a typical little French-bulldog mare. For her to go out there and do that is nice to see. She’s not been that close (in the run) very many times in her career so it was new territory for her. She wasn’t dominant in the finish but when we saw last year’s winner of this race charging out after her, it was good to see that she had the constitution to fight her off and there’s a little bit of improvement in her. It’s quite possible that we’ll run her again soon after that win.”

On the upcoming Bart Cummings tribute race: “The week isn’t over, we’ve still got the chance to make our mark. But like my grandfather said to me two-and-a-half years ago when we went into partnership, he said ‘you’re on your own journey now so don’t listen to anyone wanting to compare you to anyone else. It’s about you now and I hope I’ve taught you well enough.”

Winning jockey – GLEN BOSS

“She’s a nice filly. She’s not tall but quite long and she covers the ground well. She gives you that big horse feeling.

“She had a cosy run and it was all pretty painless, to be honest. I learnt a lot by riding her today. She’ll probably back-up on the weekend or go to Sandown. Obviously the run came early in the straight so I had to take the opportunity. On a short-priced favourite, you have to play the percentages. But I’ll probably never ride her like that again, she likes to charge home. She just had too much on them.

“You know how long the straight at Flemington is, it’s a long way. In future you wouldn’t ride her that arrogantly. She’s probably more dynamic chasing horses.

On the Dato Tan Chin Nam colours winning: “These colours are synonymous with Melbourne Cup Day and Flemington. It’s really good for James and the supporters of the Cummings stable for all these years. May they continue on their winning way.”

RACE 3 – J.B. CUMMINGS AM TRIBUTE PLATE (2800M)

Winning horse – DE LITTLE ENGINE

Winning trainer – DANNY O’BRIEN

“While he was picking his was through them (the field), his ability to stay on was pleasing. He really showed good stamina. We’ll go to the Sandown Cup now over two-miles (Listed, 14 November) and that will be a really nice race for him.

“He wasn’t far off the winners in the Bart Cummings (7th, 4 October) and the Geelong Cup (7th, 21 October) but he’s probably well below a Caulfield-Melbourne Cup sort of horse but next season maybe he can get to that Group 3 level. The top level now is so deep, you’ve got to be an outstanding horse to be a factor in those races.”

Winning jockey – CHAD SCHOFIELD

“I thought (the pace) was pretty steady. I was back traveling with a lot of horse (under him). He was quite keen in the run, but Joao Moreira on Sasenkile stopped in my lap pretty quickly so I went back to the inside with how the track is playing lately. I got a nice run through, cut the corner, and he was good to the line.

“His last two runs have been very good although he has been wanting to jump out of the gates and relax. Though he did pick up strongly today when I asked of him.

On riding on Cup Day: “Big crowd, it’s always good. It’s what we work all year towards.”

RACE 4 – LAVAZZA SHORT BLACK (1400M)

Winning horse – MALAGUERRA

Winning trainer – LEE & ANTHONY FREEDMAN (Lee speaking)

“He’s a horse that races forward, we were probably going to tuck in then Ben said to me that he thought there was a bit of speed now out of the race, so I thought I’ll leave it up to you (Ben).

“Ben’s great. Once you see him in front, he gets the horse to go the pace he wants.”

Winning jockey – BEN MELHAM

“I’ve been doing a bit of riding for the Freedmans and they’re certainly the right stable to be riding for over the Carnival. They gave this horse a good chance today. After the scratchings, a lot of speed came out of the race so I was happy to dictate terms and I knew he’d give a good kick. He ran really well.

“He never spent a penny more than he had to around the circle, he came on well in the straight and extended really well.”

RACE 5 – SCHWEPPES #FlemingtonFling (1000M)

Winning horse – INVINCIBLE HEART

Winning trainer – MICK PRICE

“He (Newitt) had his plan when he was going out (onto the track), and even though it was a 1000-metre race, and just the way this track is, he was going to have to plot a course between them.

“It was a good performance because she’s still learning, still maturing. She had a trip to Morphettville and back (3rd on 12 September), she’s been in work for a while but had a nice freshen to get her up and running here for the owners during the Cup Carnival. All’s well that ends well.

“It’s very difficult to tip them out when they win like that. She’s robust, sound, a nice sprinting filly. She looks very good in condition. She’s not showing signs of training off but it is a difficult thing to pick. If we can find another race for her we’ll be going for it.”

Winning jockey – CRAIG NEWITT

“Another one for the good guys.

“She bombed the start, we thought we’d be in the first two or three (in the run) but other than that I just had to ride her patient(ly). She switched off pretty well today and all I had to do was ride her into the race and we got there when It counted.

“I tracked up on the back of Hughey (Bowman on Viceroy) and I was still traveling when I got past the clock tower, so I knew she’d give me a good squirt in the end.”

RACE 6 – LEXUS HYBRID PLATE (Listed, 1400M)

Winning horse – DON’T DOUBT MAMMA

Winning trainer – TONY McEVOY

“When we worked her out, I was having her ridden for speed and making her a bit plain but at Moonee Valley, when she drew off the track, it forced our hand and we learned a lot about her that day.

“I’d like to say a big thank you to the owners. We had her set for Moonee Valley, she was a bit off her game and I ask them if we could wait and they allowed us to wait. They’ve got the reward.

“I haven't looked to much further than this race but a Sandown Guineas (Group 2, 14 November) probably should be considered.”

Winning jockey – DWAYNE DUNN

“She was the class runner. I was getting there way too early and she just put them to the sword.

“If I had have known her better I would’ve waited a bit longer but I didn’t want those leaders to get away. I wanted to keep them in my sights. She got there early and had to do the work late. We were just concerned that those tighter tracks, where the tempo goes on a lot earlier, makes her look better but today proved that wrong.

“Tony (McEvoy) and I go back a long way and, even with his family who were riding against me during my apprenticeship in Ceduna and Streaky Bay, so it’s great to have the association back with him. Tony’s doing a great job on his own. He’s turning these horses out in magnificent form and he’s had a great Carnival as well.”

RACE 7 – EMIRATES MELBOURNE CUP (Group 1, 3200M)

Winning horse – PRINCE OF PENZANCE

Winning trainer – DARREN WEIR

“This is a lifetime dream come true. I’ll enjoy it with these blokes (the owners and staff) for sure. I can’t thank them enough and this is the most unbelievable thing to happen to anyone.

“It all started with this dream to win a Melbourne Cup and Sandy McGregor, a mate of mine, offered to put the money up, and the rest is history.

“An amazing horse. He’d had two joint surgeries, then when he was about to come back into work he got a twisted bowel and a colic operation – what an amazing horse.”

Winning jockey – MICHELLE PAYNE

“Unbelievable. I was lying in bed last night and gave myself a chance to think and dream about it, and thought about it as if I was being interviewed after the race. It’s like a dream come true. This horse is awesome.

“Darren Weir is an unbelievable trainer to get him here. All of his start, including those at Warrnambool, this is all down to them. They got this horse here in the best shape he could be in. I’m just so grateful and thankful to them and all of the owners. This is just awesome.

“When I won this horse as a three-year-old, I thought ‘this is a Melbourne Cup horse’. I thought he’d run the two-miles out but ‘far out’, I didn’t think he’d be that strong. He was still towing me into the straight and when he let go Darren Weir said to count to ten. I didn’t count but I was just hoping that I’d waited long enough.

“He just burst to the front and his character won. It was just unbelievable.”

Other jockey comments:

2nd- FRANKIE DETTORI – MAX DYNAMITE: “It was a bit unfortunate that I couldn’t get the split when I wanted but that’s racing.

3rd - MICHAEL WALKER – CRITERION: “Great run. Probably should’ve been a different result. I had the best run where I wanted to be; clocked off well (in the run) and I got really confident with a mile to go. All I needed was a out and I thought I could win. I just had to wait for the last furlong and the other flashed by. I wouldn’t been in it had I got out at the top of the straight.”

4th - TOMMY BERRY – TRIP TO PARIS: “The slow tempo mid-race didn’t suit him. He would’ve like it a bit more mid-race but I thought I was the winner at the top of the straight but he didn’t show the same turn-of-foot as he did in the Caulfield Cup. The winner had me cold straight away and that probably dented his confidence.”

5th - JAMIE SPENCER – BIG ORANGE: “A good run around. The draw made it difficult and I felt the track was a little bit ‘dead’ for my horse.”

6th - CHAD SCHOFIELD – GUST OF WIND: “She travelled well and hit the line very strongly.”

7th - KERRIN McEVOY – EXCESS KNOWLEDGE: “He ran great. We got across into a nice spot. He just levelled out the last part. I think he’s better with a bit of juice in the ground.”

8th - DAMIEN OLIVER – THE OFFER: “He ran super. The ground was a bit firm for him. If it had’ve been wet, he’d have been right in it.”

9th - DAMIAN LANE – QUEST FOR MORE: “Super run. A bit more room in the straight and he finishes closer.”

10th - BEN MELHAM – OUR IVANHOWE: “He ran super. He got into a great spot and a run opened up for him on the fence and the way he was travelling, I thought he’d be in the finish. The run then closed and he wasn’t sharp enough in the finish. He’s run really well though.”

11th - BLAKE SHINN – WHO SHOT THEBARMAN: “He ran well, the pace just didn’t suit him. They went slow and a sprint home; the run came at the 350 (metre-mark) and I thought he’d dash and we’d be there to win. He was grinding away. He was headed at the 150 and probably cost him fifth or sixth.”

12th - CRAIG NEWITT – SERTORIUS: “He ran as well as he could.”

13th - ZAC PURTON – FAME GAME: “The pace was just slack for him.”

14th - JOAO MOREIRA – THE UNITED STATES: “The race played out in a way that didn’t help us much. I had a horse in front that was dragging me further and further back, so I wasn’t as close as I’d have liked. The horse ran very generously for me. He did finish off a little bit but being on the outside and on the softer ground, he just couldn’t keep going. I was happy to be riding him today.

15th - JAMES McDONALD – HARTNELL: “He went OK. Did everything right.”

16th - BRETT PREBBLE – BONDI BEACH: “Lovely horse. His style of racing left him flat-footed in the finish and it was just all too much for him too quickly.”

17th - CRAIG WILLIAMS – HOKKO BRAVE: “He did a great job. We offset the barrier, got into a lovely position, but we got a sever bump in the straight and it really took the wind out of him.”

18th - DWAYNE DUNN – ALMOONQITH: “Just a terrible race for me. I got smashed up early and never got into a rhythm.”

19th - COLM O’DONOGHUE – KINGFISHER: “Happy enough.”

20th - HUGH BOWMAN ��� PREFERMENT: “I got flattened at the 300 (metre mark).”

21st - JIM CASSIDY – GRAND MARSHAL: “I had a beautiful run in transit. I had the winner inside of me the who way but she went up the inside and I peeled out one and I went half a furlong and got taken out of the race.”

22nd - WILLIAM BUICK – SKY HUNTER: “Tried to get a smooth trip. He was three-wide the whole way around but he was in a nice rhythm. The pace was stop-and-start and I was in a spot that I could do something about it. Bottom line is that he probably doesn’t get the trip.”

23rd - RYAN MOORE – SNOW SKY: “I was running a nice race. I wasn’t going to win but I just got chopped off.”

DNF - GERALD MOSSE – RED CADEAUX: “I have nothing to say.”

RACE 8 – JAMES BOAG’S SYMPHONY STAKES (Listed, 1800M)

Winning horse – AWESOME ROCK

Winning trainer – LEON & TROY CORSTENS (Troy speaking)

“It’s a real justification of the horse’s ability. You show so much faith in these horses and he’s delivered today. He’s shown us quite a lot but thing just haven’t fallen into place but today it has.

“We drew the bad gate (15) which put us off a little bit but, gee, it was a great ride. When Stephen got to the front and stacked them up, which he’s good at doing, he kicked away and ran some nice sectionals and put them away.”

The Corstens team will consider races at Sandown and in Perth for this horse now.

Winning jockey – STEPHEN BASTER

“I just love him. I won on him two years ago and didn’t sit on him again until he ran second to Stratum Star. We thought he was a great chance today but then drew barrier 15. That raised a bit of a concern but to his credit he settled nicely and I had a lovely run.

“With the lighter weight on his back and I’m pleased for one of the main owners Stan Saric, who has stuck with me, and it’s great to ride a winner for Leon and Troy.”

RACE 9 – MSS SECURITY SPRINT (Listed, 1200M)

Winning horse – SEA LORD

Winning trainer – STEPHEN BROWN

“I think the blinkers did the trick and thanks to Dom. I think the track today is running to his liking as well – a bit of sting out of it.

“I think we nearly pulled the biggest plunge of my career here two years ago at 66-1 and only got beaten by a lip by Richie’s Vibe but he’s done the job today.”

Winning jockey – DOM TOURNEUR

“His form probably didn’t read that well, but I thought it was a lot better than it looked.

“He’s run some good races on this day (in previous years) so he knows the day and the occasion. Credit to Stephen Brown, a very astute trainer and knows how to turn them out on these big days.”