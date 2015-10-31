AAMI Victoria Derby - Runner by Runner

Racing.com’s Bren O’Brien takes you through every runner in Saturday’s $1.5 million AAMI Victoria Derby.

1 - LIZARD ISLAND: Ultra-consistent horse, having been placed seven out of eight runs. Ran an excellent race to be second behind a very good horse in the Caulfield Guineas and then backed it up a week later to run second, beaten a length, by a quality filly in the Caulfield Classic over 2000m. Questions over whether he is a 2500m horse but his trainer knows about this race having won it twice as jockey.

2 - SHARDS: Highly regarded by his stable, who paid the late entry fee for this guy a couple of days before his most recent run, where he took off early in the MV Vase and was run down by Oaks favourite Jameka. Has Hugh Bowman in the saddle, who has won three of the past five Victoria Derbies.

3 - KIA ORA KOUTOU: Promising Western Australian stayer, who has stepped through his grades very nicely since making his debut a little over two months ago. Stepped up in distance and into open company to win his most recent start comfortably and arrived in Melbourne with a big reputation and comparisons to 2004 Derby winner Plastered.

4 - AYERS ROCK: Would be a real fairytale victory, with veteran hoop Darren Gauci in the saddle and trainer Shawn Mathrick somewhat of a cult figure among punters. Defied all from the front at Flemington two starts back and then over-raced last time. Will be in front for a long way.

5 - MAN OF CHOICE: The small town of Berry will be right behind this guy as he attempts to win one of the country’s great races. His last-start third behind the very talented Vanbrugh in a Group 1 reads well as does his progression from a Class 2 at Kembla Grange on September 12. Two queries. The three weeks into this race and the wide barrier.

6 - EXTRA CHOICE: Blinkers made a significant difference to this guy last start after a couple of indifferent runs. He switched in the Geelong Classic to win that race very well and mark his credentials for this assignment. He does have a very wide barrier and will need some luck to get the cover to be there in the finish.

7 - TARZINO: Mick Price’s colt has had Derby written all over him for some time and his progression from Ballarat maiden winner in August to short-priced raceday Derby favourite hasn’t surprised. He won very well at Caulfield and then acquitted himself well with a strong finishing seventh in the Caulfield Guineas. His third in the MV Vase when charging home from rearward was particularly noteworthy on a track which favoured those on the pace and near the rail. Looks a real quality stayer.

8 - GET THE PICTURE: Another horse to have made significant progression since breaking his maiden over 1600m at Ballarat in late September. He was only narrowly beaten in the Stutt Stakes at his next start and was an eye-catching runner when fourth in the Caulfield Classic in his first try over 2000m. Has five-time winning jockey Damien Oliver aboard and also has a very good gate.

9 - ETYMOLOGY: An improving stayer who has progressed from a Pakenham maiden into the better three-year-old staying ranks. Ran third to Tarzino at Caulfield and after an indifferent effort at Flemington was unlucky when third in the Caulfield Classic, only getting clear in the final 200m. Is on the up.

10 - JADEER: A natural stayer who makes his own luck in front, Jadeer has the advantage of having won over 2040m back in late September, before a down-the-track run in the Group 1 Spring Champion. He then topped of his preparations with a second behind Extra Choice in the Geelong Classic. Will be one of the front-runners.

11- PALACE TYCOON: Probably the mystery roughie in the field given he has taken considerable improvement in the past two runs against older horses, where he has won in provincial company. He was good enough to place behind Stay With Me, Pay Up Bro and Get the Picture earlier in his campaign. Has a champion trainer and a good alley. Not the worst.

12 - SCADDEN’S RUN: Been thereabouts against some of his rivals here, and finished alongside Etymology at Flemington three starts back. Last start was third in a Sale 2200m BM70 and this is a considerable step up in class.

13 - PAY UP BRO: His preparation for this race has been excellent, if not a little luckless. Since knocking off Get The Picture in a Ballarat maiden, he was a very sound seventh in the Caulfield race to Tarzino before powering home from the rear of the field in both the UCI Stakes (fourth) and the Geelong Classic (third). Shapes as a real Derby type, but needs luck from the draw.

14 - COLONEL CUSTER: Adelaide visitor who was narrowly beaten two starts back and was then luckless in the Geelong Classic where he was well supported. Trainer’s form at Flemington is outstanding, while Craig Williams is on board, but the wide barrier will probably mean he settles back in the field.

15 - RED ALTO: Hasn’t had a great deal of luck this campaign, and was just beaten over 1400m by Tarzino in late August. However, he’d have to improve of his recent runs where he has been easily beaten in lesser company than this.

16 - IRON BOSS: Being out of an Oaks winner, there was a bit of a buzz about this guy when he won well at Geelong in late September, but his subsequent runs when fifth in the UCI Stakes and tenth in the Caulfield Classic don’t look good enough to be a threat here.

17 - BULLISH STOCK: First emergency who won a 0-58 at Benalla two starts back. Not much luck in Geelong Classic but unlikely to measure up to this class just yet.