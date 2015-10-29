The well-backed Fame Game is by all means beatable in the Emirates Melbourne Cup, according to Ed Dunlop - trainer of second favourite Trip To Paris.

Dunlop: Fame Game is beatable

Trip To Paris and Fame Game ($3.80) were the runs of the BMW Caulfield Cup outside winner Mongolian Khan - who now appears an unlikely Melbourne Cup starter after showing signs of colic.

Caulfield Cup runner-up Trip To Paris topped all the concluding sectionals including a final 200m in 11.62 seconds but Fame Game, whose run was met with a stewards query, rivalled that with 11.69s to flash home for sixth.

"Fame Game looks magnificently well, he's a colt so he's bound to look well," Dunlop said on Thursday.

"It was an eye-catching run, we all read a lot into those type of runs.

"He's a very short-priced favourite, but he's beatable - and we'll try and do that."

And according to the British trainer his pair Trip To Paris and 10-year-old crowd favourite Red Cadeaux should be much closer in the market than their respective $7.50 and $34 CrownBet prices.

Dunlop refused to seed his mounts despite Trip To Paris' ascendancy in the markets, and said he just wanted three-time Melbourne Cup runner-up Red Cadeaux to come out of the two-mile test in good condition.

"This is his sixth trip to Australia, and that's a testament to my staff, the owner and the horse," the 47-year-old said.

"We're very lucky to have him, I know he hasn't won - but I know the whole of Australia has taken him into their hearts, so I hope he doesn't let them down.

"The more we think about, the more we talk about it, it's nerve-wracking watching him nowadays. You want the horse to stay OK, that's the most important thing."

Trip To Paris is preparing for his Flemington debut, but unfamiliarity was of no concern to Dunlop.

"He's been around stranger tracks in England - so I'm not worried about Flemington. The draw will make a difference to all of us, so I hope he gets a good draw," Dunlop added.